Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 176,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 251,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

