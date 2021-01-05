Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.17

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $38.40. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 7,234 shares trading hands.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $541,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

