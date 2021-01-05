Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 556,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2,336.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 254,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

