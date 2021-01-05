Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.81

Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.81 and traded as high as $35.79. Salt High truBeta US Market ETF shares last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Salt High truBeta US Market ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

