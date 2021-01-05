SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.55 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $36.55 million and $107,989.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

