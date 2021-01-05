San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 156,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.