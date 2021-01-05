Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Gap Down to $45.67

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.67, but opened at $42.71. Sanara MedTech shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.
About Sanara MedTech
(NASDAQ:SMTI
)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.
Recommended Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.67, but opened at $42.71. Sanara MedTech shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
(NASDAQ:SMTI
)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.