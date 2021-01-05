Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.33

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $21.23. Santander Consumer USA shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 758,522 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

