SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.10 ($162.47).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

ETR SAP opened at €105.32 ($123.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

