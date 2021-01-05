Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $9.10. Sasol shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,114,120 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
