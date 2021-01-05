Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $9.10. Sasol shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,114,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sasol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 432,798 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

