Scala Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Scala has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $1,895.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

