Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.48 ($7.63).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.79) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.44 and a 200-day moving average of €6.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

