Schaltbau Holding AG (SLT.F) (ETR:SLT) Trading 2.3% Higher

Schaltbau Holding AG (SLT.F) (ETR:SLT)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €30.50 ($35.88) and last traded at €30.50 ($35.88). 6,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.80 ($35.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

About Schaltbau Holding AG (SLT.F) (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries. It operates through three segments: Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; systems fitted with safety technology and boarding equipment for trams, metros, suburban and regional trains, and high-speed intercity trains; and sanitary systems, as well as related installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services.

