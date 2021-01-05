Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.28.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

