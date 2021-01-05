Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 16,245,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,494,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

