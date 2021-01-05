Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 8.3% Higher

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.14. 340,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 320,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $952.58 million, a PE ratio of 319.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

