Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
SRRK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
