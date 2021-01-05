Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.17

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $25.03. Scholastic shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 169,750 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $837.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.