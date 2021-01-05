Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.49

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $39.85. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 944,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.79. The firm has a market cap of £191.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

