Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,715. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

