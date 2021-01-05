Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.52. 578,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 139.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

