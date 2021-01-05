Scott Davidson Sells 1,224 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AYX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 1,745,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
