Scott Davidson Sells 1,224 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 1,745,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

