Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 3,227 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,012. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.