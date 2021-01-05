ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.86 million and $25,534.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,411,821 coins and its circulating supply is 31,728,210 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.