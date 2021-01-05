ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $212.00

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.00, but opened at $200.50. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $203.55, with a volume of 8,218 shares changing hands.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.17 million and a PE ratio of -36.55.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

