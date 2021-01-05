Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen Sells 3,916 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 425,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,374. The firm has a market cap of $831.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

