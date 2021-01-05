Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Insider Sells $226,110.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,374. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $831.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

