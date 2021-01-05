SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

