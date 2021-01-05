SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.00. SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 483,920 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.70.

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

