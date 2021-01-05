SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 9.2% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.10. 205,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 201,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

