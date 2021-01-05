SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 9.2% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.10. 205,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 201,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
