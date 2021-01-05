Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.22

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $41.71. Seacor shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 349,489 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $844.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Seacor by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Seacor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

