Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Down 5.1%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 962,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,035,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

