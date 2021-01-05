Secret Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $37.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00263925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038138 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.01254596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001410 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.