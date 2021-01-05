Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.12. Approximately 236,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 307,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.