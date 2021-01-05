Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 18178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

