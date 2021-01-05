Selfkey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $501,639.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. Selfkey has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $501,639.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.