Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 678,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.92. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

