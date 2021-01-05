Semler Scientific, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $614.56 million, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

