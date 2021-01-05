Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.44

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 5812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

