Sentinel Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,757.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $195,929.03 and approximately $30,757.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.