Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $2.08 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, BitForex, DDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Bilaxy, GDAC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

