Sentivate 1-Day Volume Tops $223,797.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $223,797.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 82% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.