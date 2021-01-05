Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Down to $66.00

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $63.20. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 35,662 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.90. The company has a market capitalization of £383.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

