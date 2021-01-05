ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

ServiceNow stock opened at $526.83 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.14. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

