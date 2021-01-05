ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Up 5%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 250,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 351,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,766,753 shares of company stock worth $6,209,445. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

