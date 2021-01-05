SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL) Shares Up 0.3%

SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €3.62 ($4.26) and last traded at €3.60 ($4.23). 122,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.59 ($4.22).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $459.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.32.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

