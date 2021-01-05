Sharon Mates Sells 48,341 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

ITCI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 769,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,449. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

