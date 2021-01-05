Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.95

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 34657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

