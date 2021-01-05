SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 119,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 204,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

SHSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter valued at $2,687,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.