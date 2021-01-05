Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.91. 897,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,756. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.82. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$13.00.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

